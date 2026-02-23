Gaudium IVF IPO fully subscribed: Know what GMP signals

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF & Women's Health has been fully subscribed on its second day of bidding. The fertility services provider's IPO opened for subscription on February 20 and will close on February 24. The allotment date is likely to be February 25, while the listing date is scheduled for February 27.

IPO specifics Price band, lot size and issue details The price band for Gaudium IVF's IPO has been fixed at ₹75-79 per share, with a lot size of 189 shares. The company plans to raise ₹165 crore from the public issue, which includes a fresh issue of 1.14 crore equity shares worth ₹90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94.93 lakh shares worth ₹75 crore. The proceeds will be used to set up new IVF centers, repay loans, and for general corporate purposes.

Subscription update How have the bids been received? As of now, the Gaudium IVF IPO has been subscribed 1.67 times in total. The public issue received bids for 2.44 crore equity shares against the offer of 1.46 crore shares. In the Retail Individual Investors category, it has been subscribed 2.41 times while in Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, it has been subscribed 2.18 times according to NSE data as of Monday morning.

