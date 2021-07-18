How to get free JioFiber for a year with referrals

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 05:27 pm

Here’s how you can get a year of free JioFiber with just referrals

Mukesh Ambani-led telecom giant Reliance Jio is aggressively popularizing its broadband service called JioFiber just like it popularized 4G cellular connections when it launched. The company is offering one month of free service to new JioFiber customers. In addition to that, JioFiber allows some Referral Program users to enjoy a free-of-cost connection for up to one year. Here's how.

Free benefits

JioFiber customers get free internet capped at 150 Mbps speed

By default, new JioFiber subscribers are offered 30 days of service for free. For the internet-only subscription, JioFiber charges Rs. 1,500 (refundable) and offers unlimited data at 150 Mbps, unlimited voice calls, and a WiFi modem. For a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,500 customers can enjoy the aforementioned benefits plus a 4K set-top box and subscription to 13 OTT platforms.

Referral program

JioFiber Customer Referral Program rewards both parties with free internet

Notably, during the 30 days of free service, the telecom giant caps internet speed at 150 Mbps per connection. After the 30-day period, speed and data limits will be adjusted according to the subscriber's chosen plan. Reliance also has a JioFiber Customer Referral Program where you and your friend will be rewarded with an additional 30 days of free internet.

12 friends, 12 months

Apparently, JioFiber didn't cap how many people you can refer

Interestingly, Jio hasn't capped the number of friends you can refer using the Program. So, to get 12 months of free unlimited internet, you will just need to refer 12 friends. If all 12 friends activate their connections using your referral code, they will each get an additional month of free internet while, in theory, you will get 12 free months.

How to refer

Here's how to refer friends for fresh JioFiber connections

To refer friends, open the MyJio app and log in. Then select the JioFiber tab on the top and tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Now select Refer a Friend > Refer Now. Select the contacts you want to refer to and tap Proceed. On the next page, tap Enter Code to populate a list of friends you have referred.

Referral code needs to be validated by friends you refer

Next, continue by selecting Share Invite against each contact you are referring to and use any messaging app to send the invite. Each invite sent out has a unique code that your friends must send back. You must then tap Enter Code against each contact and paste the corresponding code. Click Proceed and you should be greeted with a Referral code validated notification.

Information

JioFiber Referral Plan vouchers are valid for 90 days

Now, whenever your friend activates their JioFiber connection, you and your friend will receive a JioFiber Referral Plan voucher via the MyJio app. This voucher is valid for 90 days and can be redeemed from the Referral Dashboard on the MyJio app.

Two variations

Referral benefits vary slightly depending on your friends' addresses

If you refer your friends residing in the same building, you and those you have referred will get the barebones internet-only plan's benefits for free for 30 days. However, Pricebaba reported that if you refer friends in another building, you will get the JioFiber Referral OTT Plan detailed above while your friend will get the barebones plan benefits for the additional free month.