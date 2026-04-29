Ghirardelli recalls 13 mixes after supplier milk powder salmonella risk

Ghirardelli says no illnesses reported

Ghirardelli says there have not been any reports of people getting sick, and all tests so far have come back clean.

The mixes were packaged in large formats intended for food service and institutional customers, but some might have ended up online.

If you think you have one, retailers can call Ghirardelli for returns and refunds; consumers can report concerns through a form on its website.

The FDA reminds everyone that Salmonella is especially risky for children, older adults, and people with weaker immune systems.