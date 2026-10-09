GitLab setting up 1st India office joining US tech push
Business
GitLab, the AI-powered DevSecOps platform, is setting up its very first office in India, likely in Bengaluru.
The move is part of a bigger push by US tech companies (think OpenAI) to get closer to India's huge community of developers.
Bill Staples: India hires and upgrades
GitLab's CEO Bill Staples says it is planning to hire more people across engineering, sales, and marketing here.
It is also rolling out smarter AI features and a new flexible pricing option called GitLab Flex, making its tools more accessible for customers each month.
Plus, it is upgrading security and code review systems so teams can build software faster (and safer) than ever.