Next Article
Global crude steel production dips 1.3% in July: Worldsteel
Global crude steel production slipped by 1.3% in July 2025 compared to last year, landing at 150.1 million tons.
But while most of the world slowed down, India went against the grain with a big 14% jump—hitting 14 million tons.
China also saw a modest boost of 4%, producing nearly 80 million tons, and the US edged up by almost 5%.
Regional performance
Not everyone had good news—Japan's and Russia's steel numbers both dropped by around 2-2.5%.
On the flip side, North America saw a healthy rise of nearly 6%, and the Middle East really took off with a huge 28% surge.
Looking at January to July overall, global steel output is still down about 2% from last year, showing just how mixed things are across countries right now.