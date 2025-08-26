India on track to exceed 100GW wind energy target: Report
India is on track to reach 107 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy by 2030, beating the government's target of 100 GW.
That's more than double today's capacity and a big step toward affordable clean power, according to a new report from the Global Wind Energy Council.
Local manufacturing, job creation
If India ramps up wind projects to 15 GW per year, it could create about 154,000 jobs and push local content in wind tech to 80%.
The country's manufacturing capacity has already jumped from 12 GW in 2022 to around 20 GW in 2024—making India the world's third-largest wind equipment producer and able to supply about one-10th of global demand.
Wind could make up nearly a quarter of renewables by 2030
By the end of this decade, wind could make up nearly a quarter of all renewable energy in India.
With about 30 GW worth of projects underway and another six to seven GW expected this year, the GWEC report states India could reach a massive 452 GW by 2050.