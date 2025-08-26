Eyebot raises $20 million to expand self-serve vision test kiosks

How the kiosks work

Eyebot's kiosks let you take a vision test in just 90 seconds—no appointment needed.

After your test, a licensed eye doctor reviews your results.

You'll find these kiosks in malls, universities, retail stores, pharmacies, grocery chains, schools, and airports.

Tests are free; if a prescription is needed, a doctor verifies it for a fee, making it way easier to check your eyesight without the usual hassle.