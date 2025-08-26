Eyebot raises $20 million to expand self-serve vision test kiosks
Eyebot, a Boston-based startup launched in 2021, just scored $20 million in Series A funding led by General Catalyst and others—bringing its total raised to over $30 million.
The company's goal: make eye exams super accessible across the US by rolling out more of its self-serve kiosks and teaming up with eye care pros.
How the kiosks work
Eyebot's kiosks let you take a vision test in just 90 seconds—no appointment needed.
After your test, a licensed eye doctor reviews your results.
You'll find these kiosks in malls, universities, retail stores, pharmacies, grocery chains, schools, and airports.
Tests are free; if a prescription is needed, a doctor verifies it for a fee, making it way easier to check your eyesight without the usual hassle.
What's next for Eyebot?
So far: Over 45,000 free tests done since launch
Next up: Eyebot aims for over half a million tests per year as it expands nationwide