OpenAI warns investors about potential scams
OpenAI just put out a heads-up to would-be investors: beware of people trying to sell shares or investment deals in the company without official approval.
Some folks are pitching direct sales or using special purpose vehicles (SVPs) to pool money, but most of these deals lack OpenAI's consent.
Unauthorized deals could break US securities laws
These unauthorized deals could actually break US securities laws—meaning both buyers and sellers might land in legal trouble.
OpenAI says it's taking transfer restrictions seriously and wants people to report anything suspicious.
Lately, many have reported being overwhelmed by cold pitches for SVPs, often loaded with high fees and not-so-great terms, so double-check before getting involved.