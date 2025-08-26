Next Article
Nifty 50 falls over 250 points: What lies ahead
The Nifty 50 index took a sharp hit on Tuesday, slipping 1.02% to close at 24,712—its biggest intraday drop in three months.
The fall came after the US confirmed a hefty 25% tariff on Indian goods starting Wednesday, shaking investor confidence and pulling down big names like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
Experts warn of potential further decline
Experts say if Nifty stays below 24,600, things could get rougher—Hariprasad K warns it might slide to around 24,450.
Bajaj Broking also sees a bearish trend that could push it even lower if selling continues.
With global markets and foreign investments playing a big role right now, investors are being told to keep an eye on international trends before making any moves.