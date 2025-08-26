AI could eliminate offices, says new report

IT leaders vs employees

The study found 62% of employees would rather work remotely using AI tools than return to a physical office, hoping it brings more flexibility.

Around 71% expect better work-life balance, and two-thirds trust they'll stay productive from anywhere.

Interestingly, while nearly all IT leaders say AI has boosted remote team performance, only about half of employees agree—showing there's still a gap between company plans and how workers actually feel.