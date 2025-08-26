Next Article
AI could eliminate offices, says new report
A fresh 2025 report from GoTo and Workplace Intelligence says over half of employees worldwide now believe AI could one day make physical offices unnecessary.
Most people surveyed would rather use AI-powered tools to work remotely than return to traditional office spaces.
IT leaders vs employees
The study found 62% of employees would rather work remotely using AI tools than return to a physical office, hoping it brings more flexibility.
Around 71% expect better work-life balance, and two-thirds trust they'll stay productive from anywhere.
Interestingly, while nearly all IT leaders say AI has boosted remote team performance, only about half of employees agree—showing there's still a gap between company plans and how workers actually feel.