KSFE hits ₹1 lakh crore in business volume: What's ahead
Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) just set a national record by becoming the first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) in India to reach ₹1 lakh crore in business volume.
The achievement, celebrated on August 26, 2025, highlights KSFE's big impact on Kerala's economy—something Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called out as a major win for the state.
KSFE's journey and future plans
KSFE started back in 1969 with only 10 branches and now has an impressive network of 683.
Over the past nine years, its business tripled from ₹30,000 crore (in 2016) to this new milestone, and profits doubled to ₹512 crore for 2024-25.
New initiatives like "Mission One Crore" aim to bring even more people onboard—including young professionals—through the "Fraternity Fund," a new chit scheme designed for youth and professionals.