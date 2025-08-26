KSFE hits ₹1 lakh crore in business volume: What's ahead

KSFE's journey and future plans

KSFE started back in 1969 with only 10 branches and now has an impressive network of 683.

Over the past nine years, its business tripled from ₹30,000 crore (in 2016) to this new milestone, and profits doubled to ₹512 crore for 2024-25.

New initiatives like "Mission One Crore" aim to bring even more people onboard—including young professionals—through the "Fraternity Fund," a new chit scheme designed for youth and professionals.