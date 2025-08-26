AI to drive India's tech services growth: Report Business Aug 26, 2025

India's tech services scene is heading for a major shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) leading the charge.

While overall industry revenue is expected to rise modestly—about 5-7% yearly through 2027—the AI and data segments are on track for much faster growth, jumping by 12-15%.

The digital acceleration sparked by the pandemic (2020-2025) kicked off this new wave of change.