AI to drive India's tech services growth: Report
India's tech services scene is heading for a major shift, with artificial intelligence (AI) leading the charge.
While overall industry revenue is expected to rise modestly—about 5-7% yearly through 2027—the AI and data segments are on track for much faster growth, jumping by 12-15%.
The digital acceleration sparked by the pandemic (2020-2025) kicked off this new wave of change.
Agentic AI buzz and GCCs's role
A big part of the buzz is around "agentic AI"—think smart systems that can handle tasks on their own while teaming up with humans.
This hybrid approach could unlock $300-500 billion in global enterprise spending.
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are stepping up, using AI to boost innovation and productivity across industries.
Balancing act for Indian IT firms
Indian IT firms now face a balancing act: keeping their core business strong while investing in new AI-powered strategies, partnerships, and mergers.
With over 600,000 skilled AI professionals and a strong culture of reskilling, India looks well-placed to lead globally as hybrid human-AI models become the norm—making tech smarter and more useful for everyone.