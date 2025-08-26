Next Article
Snehaa Organics IPO to open on August 29
Snehaa Organics is launching its IPO from August 29 to September 2, aiming to raise ₹32.68 crore by offering shares at ₹115-122 each.
The funds will go toward daily business needs, paying off loans, and general company growth.
Analysts back Snehaa Organics IPO
Share allotment happens on September 3, with listing expected on NSE SME by September 5.
The company's revenue has nearly doubled in the last two years, and analysts like Khandwala Securities are recommending the IPO thanks to strong financials and a valuation lower than most chemical companies.
Plus, Snehaa Organics stands out for its work in solvent recovery and solid partnerships in pharma and agrochemicals.