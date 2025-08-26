Snehaa Organics IPO to open on August 29

Analysts back Snehaa Organics IPO

Share allotment happens on September 3, with listing expected on NSE SME by September 5.

The company's revenue has nearly doubled in the last two years, and analysts like Khandwala Securities are recommending the IPO thanks to strong financials and a valuation lower than most chemical companies.

Plus, Snehaa Organics stands out for its work in solvent recovery and solid partnerships in pharma and agrochemicals.