Go Digit's profit soars, investors take notice

Go Digit General Insurance just posted a strong Q3—net profit jumped 37% to ₹162.9 crore compared to last year. The company also saw its profit before tax climb nearly as much, showing solid business momentum.

Premiums and income on the rise The insurer's gross written premium reached ₹2,909 crore (up 8.7%), while direct premiums shot up 20.9%.

Better efficiency and strong financial health Go Digit improved its efficiency metrics: combined ratio dropped a bit (that's good), and their solvency ratio hit 2.30x—well above what regulators require.

In short, they're managing risks better and staying financially healthy.