Gold and silver prices dip after Trump's Greenland move

Trump stepping back from planned tariffs sparked a big rally in US stocks—the Dow jumped 722 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also climbed. For anyone watching markets or investing, these moves show how global politics can quickly shake up prices.

What's driving the change?

The Federal Reserve signaled it won't change interest rates soon, which usually keeps gold attractive for investors long-term.

Even though gold and silver dipped short-term, experts say demand for these "safe haven" assets is still strong—so there could be more ups ahead if uncertainty sticks around.