Gold drops 1.6% to $4,402.44 after stronger US jobs report Business Jun 05, 2026

Gold prices slid by 1.6% on Friday, landing at $4,402.44 per ounce, mainly because the latest US jobs report was much stronger than expected.

With more jobs added and inflation worries still in play (especially with tensions in the Middle East), investors are now bracing for higher interest rates to stick around a bit longer.