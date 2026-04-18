Gold ETFs 60-63% and silver 160% surge this Akshaya Tritiya

Gold ETFs attracted $176.6 million in March

In March 2026 alone, gold ETFs attracted $176.6 million in new investments, and Q1 2026 holdings rose to 114.9 tons.

The number of folios hit 12.1 million despite market ups and downs.

Ashwini Kumar, who leads the market data team at ICRA Analytics, points out that strong returns and worldwide uncertainty are making gold feel like a safe bet for many right now.