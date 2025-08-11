Next Article
Gold ETFs see 40% drop in new investments for July
Gold ETFs in India just had a 40% drop in new investments for July 2025, bringing in ₹1,256 crore compared to June's ₹2,081 crore.
Still, it's the third month in a row with positive inflows—so even with the slowdown, people aren't giving up on gold just yet.
Gold's enduring appeal
According to Nehal Meshram from Morningstar, gold remains popular as investors look for safe bets during uncertain times.
With over ₹9,277 crore flowing into Gold ETFs so far this year, it's clear that many see gold as a smart way to protect their money when markets get shaky.