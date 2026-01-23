Gold hits new highs, silver not far behind
Gold just smashed its all-time record at $4,888 per ounce the week of January 23, 2026, thanks to global tensions and a weaker US dollar.
Silver also set a new peak at $97.85—roughly triple what it was early 2025.
Experts think gold could even reach $5,400 by the end of 2026.
Why does this matter?
Gold's up about 70% over the past 12 months (since January 2025), and analysts say it could cross $5,000 soon.
With central banks moving away from the dollar and economic uncertainty sticking around, gold is looking like a go-to for anyone wanting to protect their money.
What's pushing prices up?
A softer US dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers worldwide.
Add in more global conflicts and talk of interest rate cuts later in 2026, and you've got big demand for "safe" assets like gold.
Central banks are buying tons—analysts estimate average purchases of around 60 tons in 2026 and hundreds of tons annually.