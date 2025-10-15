Next Article
Gold hits record high as central banks buy up metal
Gold just reached a record $4,162 per ounce this week, and it's not just retail investors driving the hype.
Central banks are snapping up gold to rely less on the US dollar, which HSBC's Herald van der Linde says is pushing prices up fast, especially since there's not much supply to go around.
Retail demand cools as big players step in
Retail gold demand is cooling off as big institutions buy more, with Shanghai's gold price now lagging behind the global rate.
Meanwhile, investors are shifting money out of Korea and Taiwan and into India, thanks to its attractive stock market and stable economy.
Over in the US, the economy is sending mixed signals—strong numbers but shaky surveys—hinting at possible market ups and downs ahead.