Midwest's ₹451cr IPO open for subscription: Should you apply? Business Oct 15, 2025

Midwest Ltd's IPO is live now, with shares priced between ₹1,014 and ₹1,065. The company is looking to raise ₹451 crore, combining a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

You can apply until Friday, and if you're tracking the markets, shares are set to debut on BSE and NSE on October 24.