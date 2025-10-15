Next Article
Midwest's ₹451cr IPO open for subscription: Should you apply?
Business
Midwest Ltd's IPO is live now, with shares priced between ₹1,014 and ₹1,065. The company is looking to raise ₹451 crore, combining a fresh issue and an offer for sale.
You can apply until Friday, and if you're tracking the markets, shares are set to debut on BSE and NSE on October 24.
Proceeds to go toward expanding Quartz facility, paying off debt
Midwest plans to use a big chunk of the IPO funds to expand its Quartz facility, invest in electric dump trucks, add solar energy, and pay off some debt.
The company is known for exporting Black Galaxy Granite and runs 20 mines across India.
They're also diversifying into rare earth processing to keep up with global demand.