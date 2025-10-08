Gold hits record high globally, in India

If you're investing or just curious, here's the scoop: gold prices have jumped over 50% this year, thanks to talk of US rate cuts, a weaker dollar, and central banks stocking up. Ongoing worries—like possible US government shutdowns—are making gold even more attractive.

How to invest in gold right now

Analysts suggest using gold ETFs or digital gold platforms to ride the wave, but remind everyone to manage risk with dollar-cost averaging.

Gold's still seen as a solid hedge against inflation and global drama, but it's smart to keep an eye on market trends and adjust your strategy as things change.