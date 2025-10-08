Logistics tech startup Stackbox to raise ₹23.18 crore
Bengaluru-based Stackbox, a logistics tech startup, is gearing up for its Series A round, resulting in a post-money valuation of ₹375 crore (about $42.6 million).
The company plans to raise ₹23.18 crore (around $2.63 million) from Enrission India Capital and White Whale Ventures by issuing 1,005 Series A preference shares—pending board approval.
Stackbox's journey so far
Founded in 2019, Stackbox builds cloud-based software to make supply chains smoother for industries like FMCG, retail, and e-commerce.
They've already secured ₹13.2 crore from Enrission and expect more soon from White Whale Ventures. Earlier, they raised over $2 million—including a $1.2 million seed round in 2021.
For the year ending March 2024, they posted a ₹6 crore profit on ₹25.7 crore revenue.
The new funds are expected to support the company's growth.