Gold hits record high in India: What's happening

Gold futures on India's MCX hit a new all-time high of ₹1,22,165 per 10gm on Wednesday, with silver prices climbing too. Precious metals are suddenly in the spotlight as global uncertainty grows and the US dollar weakens.

Gold loans expected to reach ₹15 trillion by March 2026 Gold prices have soared over 55% so far this year, making it one of the biggest jumps in recent years.

This is boosting gold loans in India—now expected to hit ₹15 trillion by March 2026—and giving people more borrowing power against their gold.

Why the sudden global gold rush? A mix of things: US economic data delays from a government shutdown, expected Fed rate cuts later this year, and political drama in France and Japan.

Central banks are stocking up on gold, and investors are piling into gold ETFs.