Gold hits ₹1,30,588 per 10gm: What's fueling the rise

If you're thinking about investing or shopping for jewelry, these price jumps are hard to miss. Gold is shining because people see it as a safe choice when things feel uncertain—like now, with global tensions and the US government shutdown making headlines.

Factors behind the price surge

It's a mix of strong local demand for the festive season and big moves in global markets.

Hopes of US interest rate cuts, worries from a 20-day US shutdown, and ongoing conflicts in West Asia have all pushed gold higher.

Investors are also watching out for key US inflation data dropping on October 24, which could shake things up again.