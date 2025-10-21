UK video production company shutting down due to AI
DMJ-Imagery, a video production company in Fenland, UK, is shutting down this April after demand for his services "plummeted."
Founder David Johnson, a former Royal Air Force photographer, points to local economic struggles and more businesses turning to AI for content creation.
Generative AI is making it easy and cheap
Generative AI is making it easy and cheap for companies to skip hiring creatives—58% of the Association of Photographers's members say they've lost work to AI.
The Association of Photographers called it a "relentless threat" to videographers.
After closing, Johnson plans to work on a new "unfiction" project called The Eberswalde Enigma.
His story highlights how fast AI is changing creative jobs and raises big questions about fair pay and ownership in the digital age.