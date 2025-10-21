Next Article
IndusInd Bank shares wobble after net loss for Q2
Business
IndusInd Bank's stock closed just a bit lower at ₹751 on Friday, ending the week down 0.02%.
Shares have dropped nearly 13% over the past three months—even though they're up slightly for the month.
The bank's market cap stands at about ₹59,093 crore, with trading volumes still strong.
Loss of ₹437 crore in Q2
This dip follows IndusInd Bank posting a net loss of ₹437 crore for Q2—a sharp turnaround from last year's profit for the same quarter.
Unsurprisingly, this hit to profits appears to have made investors nervous and sent share prices wobbling.
The bank is dealing with a recent drop in interest income and higher costs. All these signs point to ongoing challenges and make a quick bounce-back seem unlikely for now.