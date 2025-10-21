IndusInd Bank shares wobble after net loss for Q2

Loss of ₹437 crore in Q2

This dip follows IndusInd Bank posting a net loss of ₹437 crore for Q2—a sharp turnaround from last year's profit for the same quarter.

Unsurprisingly, this hit to profits appears to have made investors nervous and sent share prices wobbling.

The bank is dealing with a recent drop in interest income and higher costs. All these signs point to ongoing challenges and make a quick bounce-back seem unlikely for now.