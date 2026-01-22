Gold prices cool off after record high, but the buzz isn't over
Gold prices in India dipped a bit on Thursday, January 22, 2026—24-carat gold now sits at ₹15,431 per gram after earlier trading around ₹15,660.
Chennai still leads with the highest rates.
Even with this small drop, prices remain elevated, so the overall vibe is still bullish.
Why should you care?
Gold remains a go-to for anyone looking to hedge against inflation or market swings.
This recent dip looks more like investors cashing in profits than a real trend reversal.
Analysts say there's strong buying interest around current levels and are eyeing higher levels as the next big hurdle.
What's behind the move?
Globally, gold slipped nearly $100 to about $4,790 an ounce after US President Trump eased tariff threats on Greenland—cooling geopolitical tensions and nudging prices down everywhere, including India.