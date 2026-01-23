Gold prices drop as global tensions cool off
Business
Gold just got cheaper in India—24K gold is down to ₹15,431 per gram, with similar drops for 22K and 18K.
MCX futures were down ₹363, or 0.24%, to ₹1,52,499 per 10gm after a recent high.
Why does this matter?
If you track gold or invest, here's the scoop: prices spiked earlier this week when global jitters made gold the go-to safe asset.
But after tensions over Greenland eased, those worries eased—and so did gold prices.
This opens up some interesting opportunities for savvy investors.