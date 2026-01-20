Gold prices hit record high of ₹1,47,280 per 10g
Gold just hit a new all-time high in India—reported at ₹1,47,280 for 10gm of 24K gold by GoodReturns, though other reports put the peak at ₹1,52,500 per 10g.
Prices rose amid global uncertainty and fresh worries about a US-EU trade war.
Why does this matter?
Gold is basically the go-to safety net when things get shaky worldwide.
If you've got some—or are thinking about investing—it's been a good week: international prices touched about $4,690 an ounce and the weak rupee is boosting gains for Indian buyers.
What's behind the spike?
The surge comes after President Trump threatened new tariffs on several European countries over political disputes.
This has investors rushing to gold as a safe bet against market chaos.
Demand keeps rising
Strong global demand is keeping gold's momentum going—ETF inflows and central bank buying both rose in Q3 2025.
Even MCX gold futures climbed by 1% for February delivery.