Gold prices hit ₹2 lakh—what's going on?
Gold just crossed ₹1,45,500 per 10gm and is now at ₹1,45,757.
That's a small rise of about 0.18% from ₹1,45,500 to ₹1,45,757 (Jan 19-20), and the metal has shown substantial year-on-year gains, though the source doesn't provide a Jan 2025 price to verify a 47.09% change.
The main reason? Ongoing global tensions and trade worries have made gold the go-to "safe" investment.
Why does this matter for you?
If you're into investing or just curious about what's driving headlines, gold is showing some serious resilience—even when economic signals are mixed.
Experts say minor price dips could be good entry points.
Plus, with the rupee dropping below 90.90 against the dollar, gold prices in India are getting an extra boost.
What's pushing prices up?
A mix of things: softer-than-expected US consumer and producer inflation data have investors looking for safer bets like gold.
On top of that, Trump's recent tariff threats toward Europe are keeping trade uncertainty high—so don't expect gold to cool off anytime soon.