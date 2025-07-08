Next Article
Gold prices plunge amid strong dollar
Gold just slipped to a near one-week low, landing at $3,303.93 an ounce.
The main reason? The US dollar is flexing thanks to solid economic data, which also means the Federal Reserve probably won't cut rates soon.
US tariffs, trade policy decisions on global trade
If you follow markets or invest in gold, here's the deal: big trade policy decisions are coming up—especially a July 9 deadline on US tariffs that could shake up global trade.
All this uncertainty is making gold prices more unpredictable than usual, even though gold is usually seen as a safe haven.
Gold is acting like it did back in late 2012
Analysts say gold is acting like it did back in late 2012 or early 2013—recent price jumps haven't lasted long.
So expect some ups and downs ahead, with both economic news and trade moves likely to keep things interesting.