Gold prices soar in India amid rising global tensions Business Mar 27, 2026

Gold just got pricier in India, thanks to rising tensions between the US Israel, and Iran.

On Friday (March 27, 2026), gold futures on the MCX nudged up by 0.25% to ₹139,837 per 10gm in morning trade.

The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association listed 24-carat gold at ₹146,205 per 10gm, so if you're thinking of buying jewelry or investing in gold right now, expect to pay a bit more.