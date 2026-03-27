Gold prices soar in India amid rising global tensions
Gold just got pricier in India, thanks to rising tensions between the US Israel, and Iran.
On Friday (March 27, 2026), gold futures on the MCX nudged up by 0.25% to ₹139,837 per 10gm in morning trade.
The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association listed 24-carat gold at ₹146,205 per 10gm, so if you're thinking of buying jewelry or investing in gold right now, expect to pay a bit more.
Gold prices in major Indian cities
With all the uncertainty around global conflicts (including tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran), investors are flocking to gold as a safe bet.
Prices aren't the same everywhere: Delhi saw 24-carat gold at ₹144,700 per 10gm while Chennai was even higher at ₹145,640; Mumbai and Kolkata matched at ₹144,550.
Expect similar small differences for 22-carat gold across major cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.