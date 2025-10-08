Gold prices soar to record high: What's driving the rise Business Oct 08, 2025

Gold prices have smashed through the $4,000 per ounce mark for the first time ever—a jump of over 50% since the start of this year.

What's wild is that gold soared by $1,000 in just the last 210 days (since April 1, 2025).

For comparison, it took nearly 15 years to climb from $1,000 to $2,000 between 2009 and early 2024.