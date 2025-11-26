Next Article
Gold prices stay high as US rate cut talks and Ukraine peace hopes swirl
Business
Gold is holding steady around $4,135 an ounce, with everyone watching for a possible US interest rate cut and updates on Ukraine-Russia peace talks.
The odds of a December rate cut have jumped—traders now see it as more than 80% likely, thanks to some shaky economic data and sluggish retail sales.
Why it matters:
Falling consumer confidence has only added to the push for lower rates.
Kevin Hassett, who could be the next Fed chair, is seen as someone who shares President Trump's support for cutting the cost of borrowing.
Even with talk of peace in Ukraine (which usually makes gold less attractive), gold's price is still soaring—up over 55% this year—for its best run since 1979, thanks to big buys from central banks and investors.