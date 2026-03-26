Gold prices steady at $4,520 per ounce Business Mar 26, 2026

Gold prices are holding steady at about $4,520 per ounce after a brief rally, with everyone watching the tense back-and-forth between the US and Iran over Middle East peace.

The US has pitched a 15-point plan, but Iran isn't on board and has set its own terms.

Meanwhile, concerns about possible military escalation are keeping investors cautious.