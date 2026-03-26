Gold prices steady at $4,520 per ounce
Business
Gold prices are holding steady at about $4,520 per ounce after a brief rally, with everyone watching the tense back-and-forth between the US and Iran over Middle East peace.
The US has pitched a 15-point plan, but Iran isn't on board and has set its own terms.
Meanwhile, concerns about possible military escalation are keeping investors cautious.
Gold has dropped around 15% since conflict started
Gold has dropped around 15% since the conflict started last month, pretty unusual since it's often seen as a safe bet in uncertain times.
Rising oil prices have sparked inflation worries, leading to talk of higher interest rates (never great news for gold).
Plus, investors have pulled about 85 tons of gold from ETFs since fighting began, hinting at more market swings ahead.