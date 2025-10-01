Gold shines bright amid looming US government shutdown Business Oct 01, 2025

Gold's trading near $3,865 an ounce—just shy of its all-time high—as investors get jittery about a possible US government shutdown, the first in nearly seven years.

If it happens, key US economic data could be delayed, making markets even more uncertain.

So far this year, gold's price has soared more than 47%, showing how people turn to it when things feel shaky.