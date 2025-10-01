IPOs are on a record-breaking spree: What's in store

India's IPO scene is on fire—86 companies raised a massive ₹1.7 lakh crore between October 2024 and September 2025, nearly double last year's total. Market buzz suggests that October 2025 could see IPO fundraising cross the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark, though the announced pipeline is currently lower.

Major names like Tata Capital, Groww are in the pipeline Big names are leading this charge: Tata Capital plans a ₹17,000 crore IPO, LG Electronics India is eyeing ₹10,000 crore, and WeWork India is joining the list.

There are over 150 companies lined up hoping to raise close to ₹3 lakh crore, with familiar brands like Hero Fincorp, Hero Motors, BoAt—and fintech star Groww—getting ready for their own debuts.

What do these companies do? Tata Capital offers financial services;

LG Electronics India makes gadgets you probably use at home;

WeWork India runs co-working spaces.

Groww stands out as a popular investment app with over 50 million users and a strong presence in retail broking—it just turned profitable this year with ₹1,819 crore in net profit.