IPOs are on a record-breaking spree: What's in store
India's IPO scene is on fire—86 companies raised a massive ₹1.7 lakh crore between October 2024 and September 2025, nearly double last year's total.
Market buzz suggests that October 2025 could see IPO fundraising cross the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark, though the announced pipeline is currently lower.
Major names like Tata Capital, Groww are in the pipeline
Big names are leading this charge: Tata Capital plans a ₹17,000 crore IPO, LG Electronics India is eyeing ₹10,000 crore, and WeWork India is joining the list.
There are over 150 companies lined up hoping to raise close to ₹3 lakh crore, with familiar brands like Hero Fincorp, Hero Motors, BoAt—and fintech star Groww—getting ready for their own debuts.
What do these companies do?
Tata Capital offers financial services;
LG Electronics India makes gadgets you probably use at home;
WeWork India runs co-working spaces.
Groww stands out as a popular investment app with over 50 million users and a strong presence in retail broking—it just turned profitable this year with ₹1,819 crore in net profit.
Domestic investors are driving this bull run
A lot of the action comes from Indian investors—mutual funds, insurers, and everyday folks—so there's less reliance on foreign money now.
Over half of this year's IPOs have given positive returns; two even doubled investors' money.
Despite some global uncertainty and a few underperformers (25 stocks below issue price), domestic optimism and liquidity keep powering new listings into late 2025.