Gold futures fell to ₹4,750 per ounce

Gold, silver extend losses amid oil price surge, risk-on sentiment

By Mudit Dube 11:58 am Apr 23, 202611:58 am

What's the story

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a dip in early trade today. The decline is mainly due to the easing geopolitical tensions after the US-Iran ceasefire extension, which has reduced the demand for safe-haven assets. On the COMEX, gold futures were trading at $4,750 per ounce, down $2.80 or 0.06%. Silver futures also fell by $0.301 or 0.39% to $77.66 per ounce during this period of market volatility and uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy decisions.