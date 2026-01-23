Gold, silver, platinum hit record highs—here's why
Gold, silver, and platinum just smashed records in 2026. Gold jumped to $4,937 per ounce—up 79% from last year—while silver and platinum also soared.
The main reasons? A weaker US dollar and global tensions making people look for safer places to put their money.
Why does this matter?
When the world feels uncertain (think: political drama like President Trump's Greenland move), people flock to gold because it feels safe.
With the dollar dropping and possible Fed rate cuts on the horizon, gold is even more attractive—especially for buyers outside the US.
Some experts think gold could go even higher by year-end.
What's behind these price jumps?
The falling dollar makes metals cheaper for overseas buyers, boosting demand.
On top of that, rising geopolitical stress is pushing more investors toward precious metals as a safety net.
Silver's rise also gets a boost from strong industrial demand and people investing alongside gold.