Gold, silver prices hit record highs ahead of Dhanteras
Gold and silver prices in India just reached their highest levels ever ahead of Dhanteras.
Right now, 24-carat gold is around ₹1.3 lakh per 10gm in Delhi, and silver is touching ₹1.89 lakh per kilogram in several cities, with prices exceeding ₹2 lakh per kilogram in others like Chennai and Hyderabad.
Why the surge?
Global uncertainty—think geopolitical tensions and worries about US banks—has investors looking for safe bets like gold and silver.
Central banks are buying more gold, and with possible interest rate cuts on the horizon, these metals are even more appealing.
Silver's rising star
Silver isn't just for jewelry anymore. Its demand in electronics and renewable energy is pushing prices up, and supply is tight.
Still, analysts say prices could dip after Diwali if global conditions shift.
What should you do?
With prices at record highs and the festive rush in full swing, experts suggest keeping your investments balanced.
While silver's future looks promising thanks to industry demand, staying cautious after Diwali might be wise.