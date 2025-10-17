Gold, silver prices hit record highs ahead of Dhanteras Business Oct 17, 2025

Gold and silver prices in India just reached their highest levels ever ahead of Dhanteras.

Right now, 24-carat gold is around ₹1.3 lakh per 10gm in Delhi, and silver is touching ₹1.89 lakh per kilogram in several cities, with prices exceeding ₹2 lakh per kilogram in others like Chennai and Hyderabad.