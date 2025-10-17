Wealth tech startup Dezerv raises $40 million in Series C Business Oct 17, 2025

Dezerv, a wealth tech startup from Mumbai, just secured ₹350 crore ($40 million) in fresh Series C funding led by Premji Invest and Accel's Global Growth Fund, with Elevation Capital and Z47 also joining in.

Since launching in 2021, Dezerv has now raised over ₹850 crore to fuel its growth.