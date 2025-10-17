Wealth tech startup Dezerv raises $40 million in Series C
Dezerv, a wealth tech startup from Mumbai, just secured ₹350 crore ($40 million) in fresh Series C funding led by Premji Invest and Accel's Global Growth Fund, with Elevation Capital and Z47 also joining in.
Since launching in 2021, Dezerv has now raised over ₹850 crore to fuel its growth.
How Dezerv is simplifying wealth management for Indians
Founded by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv manages ₹14,000 crore in investments for users across 200+ cities.
The platform lets 5 lakh users track ₹2 lakh crore in assets—from mutual funds and stocks to NPS and bank accounts.
Dezerv's next move? Expanding into bonds, REITs, InvITs, loans, and credit cards to become a one-stop shop for family wealth management.
Startup's financials and investor stakes post-round
After this round, Accel owns 15.95%, Premji Invest 15.91%, Elevation Capital 14.64%, and Z47 12.96%, while the founders together hold about 30%.
In FY24, Dezerv's operating revenue hit ₹26.25 crore, but losses grew to ₹74.53 crore.