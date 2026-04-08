Global markets have reacted positively to ceasefire agreement

Gold, silver surge up to 7% on Iran-US ceasefire

By Mudit Dube 10:10 am Apr 08, 202610:10 am

What's the story

Gold prices have jumped by up to 3.1% today, crossing the $4,850 per ounce mark on COMEX. The surge comes after US President Donald Trump and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in their ongoing conflict. Silver prices also witnessed a significant rise during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, increasing nearly 6.8% to $76.92 per ounce.