Goldman Sachs predicts gold could hit $5,400 by 2026
Business
Goldman Sachs just raised its gold price forecast to $5,400 per ounce for 2026—higher than any other major bank right now.
This comes after gold peaked at $4,887.82 per ounce on January 21.
Why does this matter?
If you're thinking about investing or just curious about what's driving the buzz, here's the scoop:
Gold has jumped over 11% so far this year after a massive run in 2025.
Goldman thinks people and even central banks will keep holding onto their gold as a safe bet against global risks, especially with interest rates expected to drop.
What's pushing prices up?
Central banks in emerging markets are buying more gold, and Western investment funds might follow as US rates fall.
But there's a catch—if policies stabilize globally, some of that demand could cool off.