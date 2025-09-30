Next Article
Good news for borrowers: Banks cut loan rates again
Business
If you've got a loan or savings account, here's some good news: RBI's latest report shows banks in India made tiny cuts to both lending and deposit rates this August.
The average interest rate on new loans dropped from 8.81% in July to 8.75%, and existing loan rates eased too.
What about main MCLR benchmark?
But the main MCLR benchmark stayed steady at 8.60% for September, so don't expect massive changes overnight.
Floating-rate loans now account for 2-thirds of all loans
More borrowers are seeing their loan interest tied directly to external benchmarks—now nearly two-thirds of floating-rate loans use them, up from earlier this year.
On the flip side, new term deposit rates slipped slightly to 5.56%, with existing deposits also nudging lower, which means savers might see a bit less interest coming in for now.