Pfizer slashes US drug prices by 50% under TrumpRx deal Business Sep 30, 2025

Pfizer is dropping prices on many of its everyday meds by about 50% thanks to a new government-backed platform called TrumpRx.

The deal aims to bring new medicine launch prices and Medicaid patient prices in the US in line with those in other developed countries.

The deal also promises that new medicines will launch at international price levels, and Medicaid patients get these lower rates too.