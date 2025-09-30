Next Article
SpiceJet to add 20 new planes, ramp up flights
Business
SpiceJet is gearing up for a major comeback, aiming to triple its active fleet and boost daily flights from 125 to 300 by mid-November 2025.
Chairman Ajay Singh shared that the airline will add 20 new planes—mostly narrow-body jets—and bring back 10 grounded aircraft by April.
Four of those grounded planes are expected to be flying again as early as November.
SpiceJet's market share dropped to just 1.9%
This big expansion follows a rough patch for SpiceJet, where its market share dropped to just 1.9% and only 21 planes were flying as of June this year.
But things are looking up: the airline has turned its net worth positive and worked out key deals with major lessor Carlyle, setting the stage for growth.