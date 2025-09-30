Next Article
Airtel launches AI-based precise positioning service in India
Business
Airtel Business and Swift Navigation just announced Airtel-Skylark, India's first AI/ML-based precise positioning service.
This cloud tool delivers centimeter-level accuracy—about 100 times sharper than regular GPS—and is starting in the NCR with plans to go nationwide soon.
The service could be a boon for emergency response
Airtel-Skylark blends Swift's Skylark platform with Airtel's 4G/5G network, unlocking super-accurate location data for things like self-driving vehicles, smart tolls, rail safety, precision farming, and digital mapping.
Sharat Sinha from Airtel Business says this kind of precision could be a game changer for emergency response and industrial innovation across India.