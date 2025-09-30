Airtel launches AI-based precise positioning service in India

The service could be a boon for emergency response

Airtel-Skylark blends Swift's Skylark platform with Airtel's 4G/5G network, unlocking super-accurate location data for things like self-driving vehicles, smart tolls, rail safety, precision farming, and digital mapping.

Sharat Sinha from Airtel Business says this kind of precision could be a game changer for emergency response and industrial innovation across India.