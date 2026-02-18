Google invests $15B in India's AI infrastructure: Highlights from Day 1

Google is investing $15 billion in India's AI infrastructure and a new fiber-optic network. The government announced over 20,000 more GPUs for startups at discounted rates. NVIDIA is teaming up with Yotta to power Shakti Cloud using its latest GPUs.

More updates on IndiaAI mission and other initiatives

IndiaAI Mission is building 12 foundation models—including Param2—that support all 22 of India's scheduled languages.

Google and Reliance Jio are working together on cloud clusters powered by renewable energy.

Anthropic has opened an India office and Claude models have been deployed by companies such as Air India and Cognizant.

Plus, there's a new $1.1 billion government-backed fund for local AI startups.