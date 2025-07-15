Google secures $3B hydropower deal with Brookfield
Google and Brookfield Renewable have teamed up for a $3 billion agreement to buy clean hydropower from two big Pennsylvania dams.
This is the largest corporate hydropower purchase ever, and it's only the start—there are plans to roll out up to 3,000 megawatts of hydro energy across the US.
Contract secures 2 big Pennsylvania dams
The contract locks in 20 years of power (670 megawatts) and includes upgrades to keep those dams running strong for decades.
The goal? Reliable, clean electricity for key regions where Google has major operations.
Why is Google investing in renewable projects?
Tech companies like Google need massive amounts of energy for AI and cloud data centers—and they want it carbon-free.
By investing in big renewable projects like this, Google isn't just powering its own servers; it's helping modernize energy grids and create green jobs too.